A free workshop will be held for parents of children transitioning from third grade to fourth grade during two workshop sessions at the Chino Valley Unified School District’s Family Engagement Center, room 25, at 12970 Third St. on the Chino Adult School campus.
The sessions will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17.
According to school officials, moving from third to fourth grade is a big jump because students are experiencing social and emotional differences, moving from a primary grade to an elementary grade, and no longer learning to read, but reading to learn.
To register, email ibis_cor dero@chino.k12.ca.us, brenda_froya@chino.k12.ca.us or call (909) 628-1201, ext. 5601 or 5602.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.