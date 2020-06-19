A 28-year-old Chino Hills man walking on Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills was struck and killed by hit-and-run driver Thursday night, according to Chino Hills Police Department.
Jacob Harr was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck at 9:37 p.m., said Deputies Tony Ortega and Matthew Magdaleno of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team.
Deputies were first called at 9:31 p.m. to Carbon Canyon Road near Canyon Lane on a report that a pedestrian was walking in the middle of road of Carbon Canyon Road, or known as State Highway 142 that connects the city of Brea in Orange County with the city of Chino Hills.
Moments later, sheriff’s dispatchers received a second call reporting that a car struck a pedestrian near Rosemary Lane, the deputies reported.
“Deputies arrived and located (a man) in the roadway with evidence indicating he was struck by a vehicle. Despite live-saving efforts by the Chino Valley Fire District, (the man) died on scene. (The driver) did not remain at the scene,” the deputies wrote in a news release.
The deputies did not release a description of the driver, or what make and model car the person was driving.
It’s also not clear which direction the car was traveling when it struck the man, or which direction it fled after the collision.
Carbon Canyon Road was closed until 5 a.m. Friday.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.