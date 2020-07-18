Catholic Bishop Gerald Barnes told his parishioners this week that the reclosing of churches is painful and discouraging but his prayers and solidarity are with the faithful.
The bishop was responding to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order on July 13 that churches could no longer hold in-person services in most counties.
The governor also ordered the closure of in-door dining, bars, gyms, hair salons, malls and offices with nonessential workers.
Outdoor protests are not banned.
The closure remains in effect indefinitely.
Counties are placed on a watch list after three days of rising hospitalizations, community transmissions or declining hospital capacity.
Approximately 30 out of California’s 58 counties are on the watch list. They are the most populous counties.
Outdoors is fine
Two days after the announcement, the bishop approved outdoor Masses and issued guidelines similar to in-person worship, such as no more than 100 people allowed, face coverings required and six-foot social distancing.
The bishop also announced that the sacraments of Confession, First Communion, Matrimony, and Catholic burial rites can only occur outdoors with the same social distancing requirements.
Diocese spokesman John Andrews said the no-singing directive at indoor worship services issued by the governor in early July will remain in place even with outdoor Masses. These rules apply to the three Catholic churches in the Chino Valley: St. Margaret Mary and Our Lady of Guadalupe in Chino and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills.
The governor’s order states that the number of hospitalized patients with COVID has increased between 50 to 100 percent in all regions in California, with a state average increase of 77 percent since June 12.
Parish offices will also close and the Diocesan Pastoral Center will operate with a small crew of essential workers while remaining closed to the public.
“Let us continue to turn to God to console us in this time of uncertainty. He is always with us and our faith in Him will guide us through this pandemic,” Bishop Barnes said.
Following suit
Many houses of worship in the Chino Valley are following suit.
Gateway Karis Community Church in Chino will hold all services in the courtyard and Chino Valley Chinese Seventh-Day Adventist Church will hold its 3:30 p.m. Saturday service outdoors.
CrossPoint Church in Chino has been holding outdoor worship since June 14. No indoor worship has been held since its first online service March 15.
Churchgoers bring their own chairs and spread out or remain in their vehicles and listen via FM radio.
Some churches, such as the Chino United Methodist Church and Lifesong, remained online even after churches were allowed to open on May 31.
Calvary Chapel Chino Hills’ Pastor Jack Hibbs presented a Bible series inside the church Wednesday night with a full parking lot.
After his talk, a Facebook video showed him mingling with his congregants while not wearing a mask, with plenty of hugs and handshakes.
The pastor was prayed over by a group of faithful who circled around him laying hands on him while not wearing face coverings.
Several residents contacted the Champion with concerns about the church possibly spreading the virus. They said they contacted the Chino Police Department, the City of Chino’s code enforcement department, and the San Bernardino County Public Health Department with no apparent response.
Singing ban
The law firm Tyler & Bursch of Riverside and several religious freedom groups filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the governor’s July 1 ban on singing and chanting in places of worship on behalf of three northern churches: Calvary Chapel Ukiah, Calvary Chapel Fort Bragg (in California) and River of Life Church in Oroville.
These churches are in counties where indoor church service is allowed.
The lawsuit states that singing and chanting is banned only at worship services and not other venues, such as anti-police brutality protests where chanting takes place.
The Centers for Disease Control reports that singing at services has proven to spread the virus, citing a coronavirus spread from one member of a Washington church choir to 87 percent of the singers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.