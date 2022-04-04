A three-month undercover investigation into numerous thefts of catalytic converters in the western area of San Bernardino County and eastern area of Los Angeles County resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old Pomona man, the Chino Hills Police Department reported Monday.
Brian Heath was booked without bail at the Los Angeles County Inmate Reception Center in Los Angeles, jail records show.
Eight others were arrested April 2 after the Chino, Azusa, and Glendora police department served search warrants at several locations, seizing numerous catalytic converters, firearms, narcotics and other metal theft-related items, police said.
The Chino Hills Multi-Enforcement Team began receiving information about catalytic converter thefts in Chino Hills in January and later learned deputies from the Azusa and Glendora police departments were working the same operation.
“Working cooperatively, members of the Chino Hills team, and officers from the Azusa, Glendora and Chino police departments identified a primary suspect and numerous locations involved,” Chino Hills Police Detective Andrew McCoy said.
The Chino Hills team, the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force and the Azusa Police Department served a search warrant in the 2000 block of S. Garey Avenue in Pomona where they arrested Mr. Heath, police said.
At the other locations, Chino, Azusa, Glendora police were assisted by the Task Force for Regional Auto Theft Prevention, the Foothill Special Enforcement Team, Los Angeles County Probation office and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Metal Theft investigators to serve search warrants at several locations, resulting in eight arrests, police said.
The unidentified adults face charges of possession of stolen property, felony vandalism, vehicle theft, firearms violations, narcotics violations, and parole and probation violations, police said.
A large amount of U.S. currency was seized.
Items related to several reported cargo thefts were seized by the Governor’s Cargo Theft Task Force, which is made up of the California Highway Patrol and the agents with the Union Pacific Railroad Police Department.
An estimated $100,000 in stolen goods was recovered, police said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000 or the Chino Police Department at (909) 628-1234.
