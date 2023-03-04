Mensen named deputy chief

Chino Police Captain Kevin Mensen was promoted to Deputy Chief of Police on Feb. 16.

Deputy Chief Mensen began his career at the Chino Police Department as a police cadet in 1997 and rose through the ranks. He became a police officer in 1999 after graduating from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Academy.

