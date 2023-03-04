Mensen named deputy chief

Chino Police Captain Kevin Mensen was promoted to Deputy Chief of Police on Feb. 16.
Deputy Chief Mensen began his career at the Chino Police Department as a police cadet in 1997 and rose through the ranks. He became a police officer in 1999 after graduating from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Academy.
He will oversee the Support Services Division and work closely with Chief Wes Simmons and the city’s management team. Deputy Chief
Mensen said he will continue to strengthen the two-way relationship between the police department and the community.
He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice from California Coast University and is a graduate of the 274th Session of the FBI National Academy.
Deputy Chief Mensen has three children with his wife Desiree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.