This year’s Chino Junior Fair and the 4H Auction and Dinner has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Tito Chanchorena of the Chino Fair Association.
“The FFA and 4H are in the process of determining the best alternative to the auction. That information will be sent out when it is available," he said.
The annual Demolition Derby has been tentatively postponed to Saturday, Oct. 10.
Annually, the derby is held in July at the Chino Fairgrounds, located on the northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues.
The date of the demolition derby will remain tentative, pending the City of Chino’s requirements for social distancing, Mr. Chanchorena said.
“This is very sad new for all of us, but we have to do what we can to keep everyone safe,” he said.
