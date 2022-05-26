A 45-year-old Upland man wanted in connection with shots being fired at three men inside a vehicle in the unincorporated area of Chino on May 18 was arrested early Thursday morning in Las Vegas, the Chino Hills Police Department reported.
Matthew Schourup is being held in Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder while he awaits extradition back to San Bernardino County, Detective Andrew McCoy said.
One of the victims said he was shot several times by a man driving a white van in the 11000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, and several bullet holes were found on the victim’s vehicle.
The unidentified victim was treated for minor injuries and was treated at the scene, Detective McCoy said.
The shooting was road-rage related, he said.
“Deputies located the suspect’s abandoned vehicle and identified the driver,” Detective McCoy said.
San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office filed attempted murder charges against Mr. Schourup and issued a $1 million warrant for his arrest, the detective said.
Sheriff’s deputies worked with the U.S. Marshal’s Office and found Mr. Schourup at 3:30 a.m. and booked him into custody.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
