Newly elected officials for the Chino City Council, Chino Hills City Council, Chino Valley School District, and Chino Valley Fire Board were sworn into their respective offices over the past week.
The Nov. 8 election was certified by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters on Dec. 8.
Incumbent Marc Lucio and newcomer Curtis Burton were sworn in Tuesday night during the council meeting.
Mr. Lucio was sworn in by his wife, Sandra, and Mr. Burton was sworn in by his son, Bryce Burton.
Incumbents Peter Rogers, Ray Marquez, and Brian Johsz were sworn in Tuesday night at the city council meeting.
Mayor Rogers was sworn in by Chairman Curt Hagman of the County Board of Supervisors, Mr. Marquez was sworn in by his wife, Barbara, and Mr. Johsz was sworn in by former Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Gary Ovitt.
Newcomers Sonja Shaw and Jon Monroe were sworn in Thursday night by Mark E. Petersen, judge of the Superior Court of Riverside County. In addition, they were named president and vice president, respectively.
Tom Haughey and incumbent Mike Kreeger were sworn in Wednesday night at the fire board meeting by San Bernardino County Superior Court Presiding Judge Glenn Yabano.
