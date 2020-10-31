As firefighters battled the Blue Ridge Fire, the City of Chino Hills teamed up with partners to provide shelter for families who were evacuated.
Pets were taken care of by the Inland Valley Humane Society at McCoy Equestrian Center.
The earliest arrivals at the Community Center on Monday were several residents of the Western Hills Mobile Home Park in Carbon Canyon including John and Olga VanViegen, Barbara Riech, Robert Detar and Glendora Hammond.
They drank coffee and had snacks. All but Mr. Detar, who said he was "as nervous as hell" experienced the 2008 Freeway Complex Fire where they stayed at Ayala High School under the care of the Red Cross.
Mr. Detar said he missed it because he was traveling with his late wife in Panama.
A steady stream of evacuated residents walked into the Community Center on Tuesday and received paperwork from the Red Cross to stay at one of two hotels in Ontario.
Isabelle Flores' relatives live in San Diego and she was grateful she could take her three children to the Double Tree Hotel in Ontario.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, 149 families had been assisted, said Red Cross public affairs manager Georgia Duncan.
Families were given a comfort kit with hygiene products and were provided with three meals a day during the three-day evacuation period.
Red Cross volunteers visited them regularly to check on their health and take care of any personal or medical needs.
Pets too
Pets were well taken care of by the Inland Valley Humane Society at McCoy Equestrian Center.
Dogs and one horse were exercised frequently.
Ashley Kearns and Nina Penzo of Chino Hills dropped off cat litter, dog food and cat food for donations.
Ms. Penzo was evacuated and staying with Ms. Kearns. She said she was also evacuated in the 2008 fire but was much calmer this time around.
