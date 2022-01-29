After three residents asked the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday to take another look at the Rancho Cielito project where 354 apartments are proposed around Lake Los Serranos, the council agreed to pull the matter for further discussion.
The item, pulled by Councilmen Peter Rogers and Brian Johsz and agreed upon by the rest of the council, will be discussed at a future meeting. The date has not yet been determined.
The Chino Hills Planning Commission approved the project at its Jan. 18 meeting after asking for additional information at previous meetings about wildlife protection and traffic concerns, namely the intersection of Los Serranos Boulevard and Pipeline Avenue.
The project is slated for 48 acres, including the 18-acre lake, at 15303 Country Club Drive, north of Los Serranos Boulevard/Valle Vista Drive and south of the lake at Los Serranos Mobile Home Park on Pipeline Avenue.
Developer is Jack Greening who owns the mobile home park and the Los Serranos Golf Course.
Los Serranos Mobile Home Park residents Greg Dorst, his wife Jackie Dorst and Ellen Gilfoy suggested the best way to lessen the impact on traffic and wildlife would be to make it a senior housing project.
Mr. Dorst said the lake is a magnificent biosphere that will be potentially damaged by more people.
Mrs. Dorst described the property as an “amazing wonderland of birds.”
She is concerned that parents will allow children to chase after the ducks and disrupt the lake’s wildlife, as she has seen occur at English Springs Park.
The impact of partying teens at the lake is also of concern, she said.
Mrs. Gilfoy said there is so much beauty on the property, including the migratory bird species.
“I know this housing project will probably go through but I hope it can be senior housing,” she said.
