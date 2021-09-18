Voters across California chose to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in office to finish out his term by a 63.8 to 36.1 percent vote in the Sept. 14 recall election, according to statewide numbers Thursday.
State voting totals show 6,070,484 people voted no and 3,457,005 people voted yes to remove the governor, whose term expires in November 2022.
The results will be certified by Friday, Oct. 22, according to state officials.
Forty-six candidates, including 24 Republicans, nine Democrats and 15 with no party affliation, added their names to the ballot to become California’s next governor if more than 50 percent of voters had decided to recall the governor.
Radio talk show host and Republican Larry Elder received 2.3 million votes, or 46.9 percent, as of Thursday, and YouTube star Kevin Paffrath, a Democrat, received the second-highest total at 500,611 votes.
Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer was third with 438,596 votes and Brandon Ross, a cosmetic surgeon and attorney, was fourth with 285,945 votes.
In San Bernardino County, the race to recall Gov. Newsom was much tighter than the state, with 219,870 (51.83 percent) voting to keep him in office and 204,347 (48.17 percent) voted to remove the governor.
A breakdown of how people in Chino and Chino Hills voted will become available when San Bernardino County officials certify the results by Oct. 14 and the “statement of votes” cast is issued, according to the Registrar of Voters.
As of Sept. 12, there were 40.8 percent Democrats in Chino, 30.4 percent Republicans, and 22.5 percent no party preference.
In Chino Hills, there are now more Democrats than Republicans, with 36 percent Democrats, 33.8 percent Republicans, and 24.6 percent no party preference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.