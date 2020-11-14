The Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission will review the rules and new signs proposed for Vila Borba dog park in Butterfield Ranch at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Commissioners will meet in council chambers and the public will meet via Zoom. The commission began developing new rules for the dog park several months ago after residents suggested changes.
New signs are being proposed that will include a silhouette of a dog to designate size and height limits for the small dog and large dog areas.
A few signs are being suggested for removal.
Some of the changes include banning the following: children’s strollers and toys, wheeled toys, dog strollers, dog treats, and “human” food.
In other business, the commission will select two members of the commission to serve on the Public Art Committee that will review artwork submissions to be displayed on utility boxes throughout the city. The committee will meet in January 2021 to determine the first round of selections from existing city photos.
Subsequently, the committee will meet each December to select the next year’s round of ten art pieces.
In addition to the two commissioners, the committee consists of Councilmen Peter Rogers and Brian Johsz, and Chino Hills Community Foundation chARTS member Glen Anderson.
The public may participate by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86541188692 or call 1-669-6833 and enter meeting number 86541188692.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.