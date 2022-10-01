More than 125 art lovers, family, friends, and residents attended the Women in Art Show artists’ reception on Sept. 22 at the Chino Hills Community Center. The event was sponsored by the Chino Hills Community Foundation’s Arts Committee (chARTS). Shown (from left) are Elisheva Clodfelter, Blanca Gonzalez, Karen Hardin, Emmanuelle Hidalgo, Mary M. Martin, Merry Rogers, and Sylvia Camarillo-Ulthus. Their art will be displayed in the lobby until Nov. 4.
