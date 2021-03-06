By Josh Thompson
A Chino Police Department sergeant fired two years ago after his arrest during a Roseville Police human trafficking investigation pleaded no contest Tuesday to a felony charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a teenage girl.
Jason Bemowski, 40, will be sentenced April 27 in a San Bernardino County courtroom, court records show.
He was arrested at 7:10 a.m. March 7, 2019 at Chino Police Department headquarters in connection to a human trafficking investigation involving a 16-year-old girl and having sex with the teen while off-duty at his home in Redlands, Chino Police said.
Mr. Bemowski was terminated in 2019 after Chino Police conducted an internal investigation into the charges levied against him, police said.
“The Chino Police Department is committed to our community and we do not take their trust for granted,” Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons said. “Using full transparency, we demonstrated our commitment to accountability during this unique situation. I am grateful for the efforts of the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and their successful prosecution of this case.” Mr. Bemowski worked for the Chino Police Department for 16 years and was a volunteer with the department’s Explorer program.
“This situation does demonstrate that we will not hesitate to hold our own personnel accountable if they fail to meet our high standards and the expectations our community demands of their officers,” Chief Simmons said.
At the time of the arrest, then-Chino Police Chief and current Chino City council member Karen Comstock called it a “sad day for the department.”
The investigation against Mr. Bemowski was a collaboration between the Roseville and Redlands police departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.