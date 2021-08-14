Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc is offering a cash grant to women seeking financial assistance for educational or training expenses. Applications for the Live Your Dream program will be accepted until Nov. 15.
Information: https://SICV.Clubexpress.com, LiveYour Dream.org or email Nancy Sakurai@outlook.com.
