San Bernardino County officials gathered Wednesday for a press conference at the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton to detail their actions regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including that the county’s first drive-thru testing would be held Friday, March 27.
Tests
Appointments for the drive-thru at the National Orange Show in San Bernardino were fully booked by Thursday when details were first listed on the county’s website on how to make an appointment. On Friday morning, the county’s website said appointments were not available.
The county had only conducted about 400 tests prior to the drive-thru, said Trudy Raymundo, county public health director.
“It is our first test, our pilot, so be patient with us” Ms. Raymundo said of the drive-thru. She also said that since the county is so large and diverse, it would not make sense to offer the testing at just one location, but she did not provide any details about possible testing sites.
As of Thursday evening, the county had reported 55 confirmed cases of coronavirus and three deaths. “These numbers will continue to increase as we test, we know that,” said Curt Hagman, chairman of the county board of supervisors, who led the conference.
Asked why the county does not provide specific details on where the coronavirus patients and deaths are located, including at least the region of the county, Ms. Raymundo said the county does not want to infringe on the privacy of a patient or possibly stigmatize a certain community, or give “false hope” to a community that it is safe just because it has not yet had any residents test positive.
Information
The county has set up a “dashboard” on its website – wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus – providing quick facts about the virus and its impact on the county. Information, including the number of confirmed cases and deaths, will be updated at 5 p.m. daily. Information on the virus is also available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday via a county hotline at 387-3911, or by emailing coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.
Actions being taken
Other details revealed at the press conference include:
Arrowhead – the county hospital – has converted one of its hospital units for the most critical coronavirus patients. Arrowhead is gearing up for a 30 to 50 percent increase in the need for hospital beds. Staff have set up portable tents and trailers outside to treat suspected coronavirus patients and keep them from exposing staff members or at-risk patients.
A local surgery center is also being prepared to accept surgery patients to free up hospital beds at Arrowhead. Dr. Rodney Borges, Arrowhead’s chairman of emergency medicine, said masks, gowns and gloves are in short supply at the hospital, but the county is actively pursuing those items.
By early April, Arrowhead officials expect to have the ability to do high volume coronavirus testing at the hospital.
Sheriff John McMahon reported that the number of inmates in county jails has dropped by 700 in the last two weeks, and the number of bookings and arrests have decreased by 17 to 18 percent. He said the decrease may be because criminals are staying home due to the coronavirus.
The sheriff said the jails – with about 5,500 inmates right now – can currently accommodate Gov. Newsom’s mandate to not send county prisoners to state correctional facilities in order to prevent the possible spread of the virus. “We currently have plenty of capacity to absorb that increase,” he said. “We’ll see what happens in the future.”
County firefighters are wearing masks, gloves and protective goggles to protect themselves from exposure, so they will be able to continue serving the public, said County Fire Chief Dan Munsey.
Supervisor Hagman reminded residents to not hoard items in response to the pandemic. “We’re in the capital of warehouses on the west coast,” he said. “Just buy what you need for your family,” He also admonished the public to take the outbreak seriously by staying home and frequently washing their hands.
