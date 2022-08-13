The Chino Hills City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive, to discuss the revised draft 6th Cycle Housing Element and related documents.
The city has been working for two years to update the housing element for its General Plan to meet state guidelines on high-density housing, holding numerous workshops and hearings.
The city council adopted the housing element on Feb. 8 and forwarded the document to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for review. On April 11, HCD sent a letter to the city finding that although the housing element addressed most requirements, additional revisions were necessary.
City staff worked with Michael Baker International, Inc., a consulting firm retained by San Bernardino County Transportation Authority to assist cities through the process.
City staff also had several conference calls with HCD to review the revised language.
On Monday, the city received a letter from HCD stating that the revised document met the statutory requirements and will comply with the state housing element law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.