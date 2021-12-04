A Chino community workshop will offer residents the opportunity to review how neighborhoods will be redrawn to reflect census data.
The workshop will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., to review a public mapping tool for the redistricting process.
Every 10 years, district lines must be redrawn to distribute populations as evenly as possible while considering demographics and communities of interest.
Residents will learn how to draw their own district map and provide input on how boundaries should be drawn to best represent their neighborhood.
The goal is to distribute Chino’s population as evenly as possible into the four council districts. The mayoral position is not included in a district but has a citywide representation.
Fve potential communities of interest are: The Preserve, College Park, downtown Chino/Civic Center, low-density agricultural areas north of the 60 Freeway and Park East that includes the neighborhoods surrounding Don Lugo High School.
To attend the workshop virtually, visit cityofchino.org/redistricting.
