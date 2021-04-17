San Bernardino County on Tuesday paused distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with recommendations made by state and federal health agencies.
The pause was issued in response to six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in women who received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine.
None of the six cases were in California.
More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S., with 48,600 in San Bernardino County.
“The county has no higher priority than the health and safety of our residents,” said Dr. Michael A. Sequeira, San Bernardino County Health Officer. “Although this condition is extremely rare among Johnson & Johnson recipients, much more rare than serious blood clots among those who contract COVID-19, this pause is prudent pending federal review.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that the pause will last for days or weeks, but not months.
Those who have received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine and develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath should contact their health care provider.
Of the 738,225 vaccine doses in the county, Pfizer accounts for 49.5 percent, Moderna is at 43.9 percent, and Johnson and Johnson is at 6.6 percent.
