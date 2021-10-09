County, state and federal offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 11 in observance of Columbus Day, but Chino Valley Unified District schools will be open.
Banks and post offices will be closed and there is no mail delivery.
The Chino and Chino Hills branch libraries will be closed.
The cities of Chino and Chino Hills will remain open and trash pickup will not be affected in either city.
The Champion office will be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.