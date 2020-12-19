A 34-year-old Chino man was killed Tuesday night in a shooting in the 6500 block of Riverside Drive in Chino, police said.
The shooting was the second fatal shooting in the city this week. (See related story, Page A7.)
Richard Lazama died at an undisclosed hospital after the 7:54 p.m. shooting.
Several people at the scene were detained for questioning. No arrests have been announced. Chino Police spokeswoman Vivian Castro said the shooting appears to be an isolated domestic violence incident. “There are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the general public,” Ms. Castro said. Anyone with information can call Sgt. Mike Infusino at 334-3066.
