The City of Chino Hills is allowing the Chino Hills Community Center parking lot at 14250 Peyton Drive to be used as a student drop-off zone for Ayala High School. Motorists must enter the parking lot at Bulldog Boulevard, then turn left to the southern parking lot before dropping off students. City staff will provide direction to motorists during the first few weeks of school.
All motorists must exit south on Peyton Drive, with no exceptions. Safety will be enhanced if motorists follow this one-way traffic flow during drop-off and pick-up periods, said Chino Hills officials.
