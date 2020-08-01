Nearly $21,000 was recovered and returned to a 65-year-old Chino woman last week after she was scammed of $36,000 by a person who clamed to be her nephew and needed bail money to get out of jail, Chino police announced Monday.
Chino police armed with a search warrant were led to a home in the 2100 block of Missouri Street in San Diego where they located money and evidence of a money-laundering scheme by people connected to Canada.
“No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” Chino police stated in a news release.
Chino police were called around 11 a.m. on July 22 to a home in the 13100 block of Branding Iron Place on a report of a possible scam.
“A 65-year-old female had already given approximately $36,000 in cash to an unknown subject,” the news release stated. “The suspect called the victim, claiming to be the victim’s nephew. He stated he needed assistance to bail him out of jail.”
Officers set up surveillance around the victim’s home and saw a “courier” arrive to collect money, police said.
“The courier was detained and cooperated with the investigation and provided details about packages he had picked up for the suspects, dating back to January 2020,” police said. “A second package was collected from the victim and was hand-delivered to a subject at a residence in San Diego.”
Officers found evidence at the San Diego house that there were more than 12 addresses the courier had shipped packages to since January.
Chino police said the scammers had targeted widowed elderly females.
“Scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to con people into giving them money,” police said. “During this time of uncertainty, knowing about possible scams is a good first step toward preventing them.”
Residents can learn about recent scams at www/con sumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts.
Anyone with information on the Chino case can call Detective Jason Larkin at 334-3005 or email jlarkin@chinopd.org.
