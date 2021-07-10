The Chino Hills City Council will hold its second public hearing on redistricting when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
All cities with by-district election systems must use new census data to redraw district lines to reflect how local populations have changed.
Revised maps will be presented to the council based on the input received at a previous meeting.
In other matters, the council is expected to authorize a truck restriction study for Carbon Canyon Road in an amount not to exceed $27,100.
Staff solicited a proposal from Iteris, Inc., the same traffic consultant that prepared the Carbon Canyon Road Traffic Study.
It is expected to be completed and approved within six months.
If the findings are compelling, Caltrans is likely to implement truck restrictions on Carbon Canyon Road, according to a city staff report.
The council will also discuss the Inland Valley Humane Society contract and is expected to adopt the street vending ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.