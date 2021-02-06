After being cooped up in the house for distance-learning for months on end because of the coronavirus, Chino Hills High junior and aspiring student body president Riese Ili broke free and got creative Monday morning.
The 17-year-old brought a table, his laptop, and school-related items to a familiar environment.
He couldn’t go inside a classroom, so he set up his “desk” on the sidewalk in front of the high school on Pomona Rincon Road.
“I just needed a change of scenery,” said Riese, a scholar student and member of the Huskies’ track and field team. “We’re all tired of being behind a screen at home for so many hours a day, and one thing we need is a setting change. It feels like I’m at school, even though I am alone. I feel comfort in my discomfort being here,” he said.
When word got out that Riese was in front of the school attending his online classes, it got a lot attention both on social media and television news.
He said he did it to inspire his fellow students to work hard and not give up.
“Maybe one day we can be back at school and maybe one day we will all see each other again,” he said. “So what better setting than to be at school.”
Friends and community members brought him food and others drove by to show support.
Two things Riese forgot to bring with him Monday—a chair and an umbrella.
“I called my mom and was like, it’s raining. I need an umbrella, and a chair. Those were oversights when I was getting my stuff together,” Riese said.
He said the last 10 months without in-person learning has been rough.
“It feels like a repeat, like a broken disc. You wake up, you go to school, and it’s not even school, and you’re always home,” he said.
Riese said it felt nice to be at school, even though the campus remains closed.
He said everybody is anticipating going back to campus when it’s safe.
Despite the drizzle, Riese said he planned to spend the entire school day Monday in front of Chino Hills High.
