San Bernardino County is offering non-profit organizations across the county complimentary disposable face masks. To obtain the masks, email a request to vendor@pur.sbcounty.gov. Requestors should attach documentation showing their 501(c)3 status and the number of masks needed. The purchasing department will contact the requestor when the masks are ready for pickup.
Information: Valerie Clay, vclay@cao.sbcounty.gov.
