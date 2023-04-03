Chino police continue to investigate the fatal shooting of man early Sunday morning in the 5400 block of Philadelphia Street in Chino.
The victim’s name, age and city of residence has not been made public, pending notification of next of kin, Sgt. Ted Olden said Monday.
Officers were called about a possible dead body at 2:07 a.m. near Kelly’s Sports Bar and Billiards on the north side of Philadelphia Street, finding the victim in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound.
“The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene, and officers determined the subject was the victim of a homicide,” City of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro wrote in a statement.
She said based on the initial investigation, there was no immediate threat to the community.
