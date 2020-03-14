30-year-old Chino Valley Fire District engine

A 30-year-old Chino Valley Fire District engine that has been in reserve status for several years was donated Monday to the Mt. San Antonio College Fire Academy, said district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara. Students with the academy attend classes at the fire district’s Training Center at 5092 Schaefer Ave. in Chino. The yellow engine will be used for the academy.

