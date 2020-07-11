Chino’s Caring Kennel will host rattlesnake avoidance training for dogs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 12 at 3890 Walnut Ave., Chino.
Each private session is 20 to 30 minutes long.
Cost is $65. Residents are asked to reserve their time. Dogs will be trained on how to avoid the sight, smell and sound of rattlesnakes.
Training is not recommended for dogs under six months old or older than 10 years old.
Information: 627-2212 or chinoscaringkennel.com.
