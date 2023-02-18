Catalytic
converter etching
Chino police and the City of Chino will host a free catalytic converter etching event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Feb. 18) at Chino City Yards, 5050 Schaefer Ave., west of Central Avenue.
Reservations are not required, but residents will be served on a first come, first-serve basis.
The vehicle license plate number will be etched on the catalytic converter to provide police officers information if it is stolen or later located during an investigation, police said.
Residents can have their catalytic converters etched for free by appointment during the year at five locations—The Care Shop (909) 364-0444; Auto Technik Carcare (909) 902-6615; Chino Tire and Muffler (909) 328-7115; A-1 Auto Expert (909) 393-0777; and Chino Valley Muffler and Performance (909) 627-2708.
Attempted lewd
acts on a child
Montclair police arrested a 34-year-old Chino man on Feb. 9 on suspicion of communicating sexually with an alleged 14-year-old girl.
Samuel Aaron Douglas is being held on $40,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on one count of arranging to meet with a minor for sex, Montclair police reported.
Mr. Douglas was arrested at 6:30 p.m. at a park in the 4600 block of Moreno Street in Montclair.
“Mr. Douglas expressed his desires to commit lewd acts with a minor and requested they meet at a local park,” police said in a statement. “Mr. Douglas responded to the park to meet the minor but was surprised by Montclair Police Department detectives instead.”
Montclair police released the man’s photograph in case there are other victims.
Anyone with information can call Detective Riedell at ariedell@cityofmontclair.org or (909) 448-3647.
Children’s hair shop burglarized
A 46-year-old Chino man was jailed Feb. 8 on suspicion of burglarizing a children’s hair styling shop last month in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace in Chino Hills, the Chino Hills Police Department reported today.
David Maher Yaqub is being held on a total of $80,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on two counts of burglary and a probation violation, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino Hills police were alerted to an early morning burglary Jan. 2 at the Rainbow Kids Hairstyling business at 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, at Eucalyptus Avenue.
The suspect in the 1:46 a.m. burglary took a gumball machine, a 55-inch television, four Amazon Fire tablets, an HP desktop computer and $100 in cash, Detective Robert Scribner said.
“Detectives identified the vehicle associated in the burglary and identified the registered owner as a female resident in Chino,” the detective said. “Detectives identified Mr. Yaqub as a male adult living with the registered vehicle owner.”
A joint investigation by Chino Hills detectives and the San Bernardino County Probation Office talked with Mr. Yaqub on Wednesday, searched his home and found several items stolen from the children’s hairstyling business, the detective said.
Jail records show Mr. Yaqub was arrested at 3:42 p.m. in the 15700 block of Main Street in The Preserve area of Chino.
“Detectives determined the registered vehicle owner was not involved in the burglary and was unaware (the suspect) was using her vehicle to commit criminal acts,” Detective Scribner said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
Chino man killed in head-on crash
A 29-year-old Chino man was killed Feb. 3 in a head-on crash in the 5000 block of State Street in Montclair, according to the Montclair Police Department and the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office.
Vincent Delatorre was pronounced dead at the scene by Montclair Fire Department paramedics about 25 minutes after the 2:55 p.m. crash, police said.
Traffic investigators said one car was westbound and the other was eastbound on the two-lane street between Central and Ramona avenues when the crash took place.
Two people were taken to an undisclosed hospital.
The Montclair Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is looking into the cause of the collision.
Woman forced to drive to ATM
A 34-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man is facing robbery and kidnapping charges after a woman reported she was forced to drive to an ATM and withdraw money to give to the suspect in Chino, the Chino Police Department reported.
Mario Matthew Miller was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on Feb. 9.
He was released on bail at 10 p.m. Monday, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
The woman told Chino police she was driving her car on Feb. 8 and was flagged down by a man with a white truck. The man told the woman he was having car trouble, Chino police said.
“They pulled over in a parking lot where he fixed a small dent in her vehicle,” police said in a statement. “The suspect then asked her for money. When she said no, he threatened her and forced her to drive him to an ATM.”
She feared for her safety and gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
Investigators tracked the man to the 500 block of Holt Avenue in Ontario where Mr. Miller was taken into custody at 11:28 a.m., county jail records show.
“A search warrant was served, and evidence associated with the crimes was located,” the police statement said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at (909) 628-1234.
Community Police
Academy to begin
Applications are being accepted for a Chino Police Department Spring Community Academy, scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, March 29 through May 31.
Residents must be at least 18 years old, live or work in Chino, and pass a minimal background check.
The deadline to apply is Sunday, March 19.
Participants will receive an overview of Chino Police Department operations and receiving training on several aspects of law enforcement, including SWAT, K-9, dispatch and crisis negotiation.
Information: chinopd.wufoo.com/forms/p16syxqc 0wsrezb/.
Salute to Public Safety April 4
The annual Salute to Public Safety luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave. in Chino Hills.
The event, which is hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, honors the employees of the Chino and Chino Hills police departments and the Chino Valley Fire District.
Cost is $65 for Chamber members, $80 for non-members. Lunch and dessert will be served. Information: tinyurl.com/cvsalute2023.
