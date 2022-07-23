Chino wine tasting to move next door in Golden Palms Plaza

Argonza Cellars, a wine tasting establishment in Chino, will relocate to a new suite in the Golden Palms Plaza on the southwest corner of Schaefer and Roswell avenues.
Patrons will be able to have wine in a tasting area that will include several tables and a bar top. They will also be able to purchase wine to take home.
A production room and wine storage area will be separated from the tasting area with a glass partition, said Project Planner Brian Sitton.
The Chino Planning Commission approved the relocation on Monday, with Commissioner Brandon Blanchard absent.
Argonza Cellars previously operated in conjunction with Vintner’s Tavern, also located at Golden Palms.
The applicant, Emerald Argonza, said he is excited to provide hand-crafted wine to the community. Mr. Argonza said he hopes the winery will attract more people to come to Chino as a desitination for wine tasting.
Processing will occur in the back of the suite including crushing grapes, fermenting, barreling, bottling, corking, and labeling, Mr. Sitton said.
Argonza Cellars is expected to produce 10 barrels of wine per year, according to a staff report. The business will be open seven days a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.