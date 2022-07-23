Chino wine tasting to move next door in Golden Palms Plaza

 Argonza Cellars, a wine tasting establishment in Chino, will relocate to Suite 166 in the Golden Palms Plaza, next door to Vintner’s Tavern. 

Argonza Cellars, a wine tasting establishment in Chino, will relocate to a new suite in the Golden Palms Plaza on the southwest corner of Schaefer and Roswell avenues.

Patrons will be able to have wine in a tasting area that will include several tables and a bar top. They will also be able to purchase wine to take home.

