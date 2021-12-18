Chino Valley Fire District will accept nominations for its Fred L. Burns Community Service Award though midnight Friday, Dec. 31.
Award recipients will be announced in January.
Nominations must be submitted at chinovalleyfire.org by clicking on the Community Relations tab, News Flash section, or by clicking on the Fred L. Burns Award page on the links section on the website. Information: (909) 902-5260.
