School district officials will begin handing out technology equipment to students who do not have computers or internet access next week ahead of the district’s plan to have distance learning classrooms that will begin Monday, March 30.
School district officials announced Thursday afternoon the closures of 35 district schools will last at least until May 1.
Parents or students must fill out the Chino Valley Unified Technology Checkout Form at chino.k12.ca.us before picking up the equipment between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 25 and Wednesday, March 26 at the district office board room at 5130 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Additional equipment pickup dates will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, April 1 at the student’s school location.
“It is our mission to continue educating our students even though they are not physically attending classes,” Superintendent Norm Enfield said in a statement. “This education will take place through online Extended Learning Plans and District Learning Classrooms that can be accessed online. Students, parents and families should check their teachers’ classroom web page located on the school website under the ‘Classroom’ menu tab daily.”
He said the technology equipment will be filtered with the Children’s Internet Protection Act and will only allow students to view websites required for educational use. It will not allow students to view websites that allow online gambling, downloading of movies or inappropriate adult content, Mr. Enfield said.
The district will also provide free grab-and-go breakfasts from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3 at the student’s school. Students must be present to receive food, Mr. Enfield said.
No meals will be served this week (March 23-27) because it is the district’s regularly scheduled spring break.
Students at Allegiance STEAM Academy, located at 5862 C St., Chino, will provide breakfast and lunch meals to its students from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3.
Sycamore Academy Charter School at 15650 Pipeline Ave. in Chino Hills began its digital learning Monday and Tuesday. The school's plan includes sending students home with a Chromebook and a "Home Learning Kit."
During the closure, all school activities, sports and facilities use by user groups have been suspended, he said.
”CVUSD has developed a comprehensive response plan for closure that includes seamless continuation of educational instruction, steps for cleaning, disinfecting and restoration of schools and facilities if needed, and preservation of critical school district services. CVUSD students and families will receive instructions on how to obtain lesson plans to continue education at home,” Superintendent Enfield said.
The school district announced March 13 it was closing its 35 schools because of the on-going efforts to slow the community spread of coronavirus.
So far, there have been five positive cases of coronavirus in San Bernardino County.
None, however, have been reported in Chino or Chino Hills, county officials said.
