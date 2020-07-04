The Chino Branch Library at 13180 Central Ave. re-opened Tuesday one week after the Chino Hills Branch Library and six others reopened June 23 with modified hours.
All San Bernardino County branch libraries will return to normal operating hours starting Monday, July 6.
The Cal Aero Preserve Branch Library at 15850 Main St. will remain closed until further notice.
San Bernardino County is working closely with the school district to determine an opening date, said spokesman David Wert.
Face masks are required and visits should be kept to one hour. Computer access is limited to one hour per day. Items should be returned in book drops.
