A public hearing on the annexation of an industrial area west of Flight Avenue and north and south of Enterprise Drive in south Chino into a taxing district so businesses there can receive city services will be held at the Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Other items on the agenda were not available at Champion press time.
The meeting will be held via teleconference because of safety concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
If the annexation takes place, taxes would be levied through the community facilities district to provide maintenance of parks, parkways and open space, flood and storm protection services, operation of storm drain systems, and public safety services, such as police and fire protection.
All evidence and public testimony will be submitted by email at cityclerk@cityofchino,org or by participating in the teleconference, which can be accessed by visiting https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/7948599760900568075. Advance registration is recommended.
Other online methods and directions for watching or listening to the meeting are available on the city website website at https://cityofchino.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=16539523 (click on “Public Meetings”).
The meeting can also be watched on Chino 3 TV by tuning into channel 3 for those who subscribe to Spectrum, or to channel 32 for those who subscribe to Verizon.
