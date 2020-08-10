A pair of Los Angeles County men were jailed Saturday morning on suspicion of possessing a stolen car in Chino Hills.
The car had been reported stolen two days earlier by its registered owner to the San Bernardino Police Department, said Deputy Aaron Mendoza of the Chino Hills Police Department.
Chino Hills deputies stopped the car at 10:19 a.m. at the intersection of Green Tree Court and Vista Monte Circle, the deputy said.
Eduardo Calderon, 29, of La Verne and Carlos Gutierrez, 24, of Pomona, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
“Mr. Gutierrez was also arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance and was found to have four in-county misdemeanor warrants for his arrest,” Deputy Mendoza said.
Mr. Gutierrez is being held on $345,000 bail, according to county jail records.
Mr. Calderon was released from the jail at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, jail records show.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000.
