Chino Hills residents can recycle their Christmas trees by placing them at the curb or next to the dumpsters in residential complexes on trash pickup days through Friday, Jan. 14.
Trees taken down after Jan. 14 can be recycled by chopping branches to fit inside the yard waste container or dumpster with the lid closed.
Wreaths and greenery can also be recycled if they fit in the yard waste container or dumpster. Remove wire, hooks, bows and decorations.
Flocked trees cannot be recycled and must be chopped and placed inside the trash container, or residents may schedule a bulky item pickup by contacting Republic Services at (866) 238-2444
