A fee schedule workshop will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 in Chino Hills council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The city council meeting will take place after the workshop at 7 p.m.
Several fees are being proposed to increase, some will be coming down, and a few new fees are being proposed. They would go into effect on July 1.
The user fees are updated each year to determine the reasonable cost of each service provided by the city.
A payment plan processing fee of $27 is being proposed for utility billing customers as well as a lien processing fee of $36.
A water meter fee, varying from $310 to $12,262 is proposed that includes 30 minutes of staff time and the cost of the meter.
Urban lot split subdivisions, based on SB9, known as the duplex bill, are proposed to cost $9,127, and housing developments, based on the same law, are proposed to cost $7,041.
The council will be asked for direction about whether to impose a credit card convenience fee for utility billing that would become effective on July 1, 2023. Currently, there is a convenience fee on all other credit card transactions.
