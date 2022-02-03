Chino police arrested a 36-year-old transient Sunday on suspicion of soliciting others to commit a crime by giving someone door keys to a home in a plot to steal items.
Brandon Aaron Hall was booked on $1.1 million at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of soliciting to commit a theft from a dependent adult, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Charges of solicitation to commit murder were added later, the records show.
He is scheduled to appear at West Valley Superior Court on Monday, Feb. 7.
Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said officers were called at 10:33 p.m. Jan. 25 to a home in the 13000 block of Seventh Street on a report of a man soliciting others to commit a crime.
“They learned the suspect had given the door keys of an unrelated residence to another subject and plotted to steal property from the home,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “The suspect left from the scene before officers arrived and was not located during an area check.”
Officers spotted the suspect at 8:40 a.m. Sunday in the 13000 block of Seventh Street where he was taken into custody without incident, the sergeant said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.