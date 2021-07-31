To assess the impact of COVID-19 on businesses in Chino Hills, city staff reviewed commercial center permit data, conducted a visual survey of vacant businesses, spoke to shopping center management, and consulted with the city’s economic development team.
Business closures that staff believes are a direct result of COVID included Bruxie Restaurant, Jimmy Johns, Souplantation, Which Wich, Planet Beach, Burgerim, and The Flame Broiler, according to a city manager’s memo dated July 13.
Jones Lang LaSalle, the city’s economic development consultant, provided the following perspective:
At the onset of COVID-19 closures, business transactions halted but after a few months, fast food, grocers, medical, furniture, and online retail experienced a growth in sales as people stayed home.
Near the end of 2020, the fast food and medical industry saw a significant increase in activity with businesses interested in new opportunities.
As 2021 began, nearly every genre, except for hair salons, nail salons, and full-service restaurants had bounced back to pre-pandemic levels. Chino Hills’ rebound was quicker than the majority of southern California, according to the report.
With CARES Act funding, the city issued 63 grants totaling $410,000 to eligible businesses.
The city council waived permit fees for temporary banners, special events and yard sales, allowed temporary outdoor dining patios and waived the encroachment permit fee for outdoor dining patios in the public right of way.
To date, 25 temporary dining permits were issued, and 11 temporary outdoor use permits were issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.