They’re signed and ready to play.
Former Chino Hills High standout basketball players LaMelo Ball signed with the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday and Onyeka Okongwu signed with the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 24.
Ball was the third overall pick and Okongwu was taken sixth by their respective teams in the Nov. 18 NBA Draft.
They are the second and third members of Chino Hills High’s 2015-16 national championship team to be taken in an NBA Draft, joining LaMelo’s oldest brother Lonzo Ball, who was taken second overall in 2017 by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball now plays for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Chino Hills High became the first high school basketball team to have three players taken in the top six of any NBA Draft.
LaMelo Ball and Okongwu were co-national Maxpreps Freshmen of the Year during the 2015-16 season that saw the Huskies finish 35-0 after winning the school’s first CIF-Southern Section and CIF State championships.
Ball will earn $7,839,960 this season and $8,231,760 next season with the Hornets.
Charlotte could pick up the options for Ball’s third and fourth years in the league with yearly salaries of $8,623,920 for the 2022-23 season and $10,900,635 for 2023-24.
There’s already a qualifying offer of $14,301,633 for the 2024-25 season, according to the team.
Ball, a 6-foot-7 point guard, reportedly signed a $100 million endorsement contract with Puma in October.
Charlotte will play the first of its four preseason games on Sunday, Dec. 12 against Toronto.
The Hornets will again host Toronto on Dec. 14 and travel to Orlando for preseason games on Thursday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 19.
Ball left Chino Hills High prior to the start of his junior-year season, and played professionally in Lithuania, the Junior Basketball Association and Australia’s National Basketball League prior to his selection to the Hornets.
Okongwu, 19, will earn $5,813,640 this season and $6,104,280 next season, with team options of $6,395,160 for the 2022-23 season and $8,109,063 for the 2023-24 season, according to the Atlanta Hawks team salary figures.
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward-center will step onto the court as a professional for the first time on his 20th birthday, Friday, Dec. 11, in the first of four Atlanta Hawks’ preseason games before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season.
The Hawks will host Orlando on Friday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 13 and finish out its preseason with two games at Memphis on Thursday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 19.
Regular-season game schedules have not been announced, but the NBA is planning to begin its season on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Okongwu will wear jersey No. 17 after not getting the chance to wear his custom No. 21 since it is retired by the Hawks in honor of nine-time NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins.
Wilkins, nicknamed the Human Highlight Film because of his highlight-worthy dunks throughout his career, played for the Hawks from 1982 to 1994.
His number 21 was retired on Jan. 13, 2001.
Okongwu won three CIF State championships and two CIF-Southern Section titles while at Chino Hills High and earned California’s Mr. Basketball honor in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, leading the Huskies to the Division 1 state titles in each of those seasons.
He played one season at the University of Southern California, leading the Trojans in points per game (16.2), rebounds (8.6) and blocks (2.7) during the 2019-20 season.
He earned All-Pacific 12 Conference honors and was a Pac-12 All-Freshman honoree, leading the conference with a .616 field goal percentage and was second in blocks and total offense rebounds.
Okongwu set the USC freshman record with 76 blocks, which included eight blocks against Florida A&M that tied the school record for blocks in a single game.
He had 25 double-doubles (double digit in points and rebounds) and had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in five games.
Atlanta finished 14th out of 15 teams in the NBA Eastern Conference last season with a 20-47 record and had not advanced to the postseason since the 2016-17 season.
The Hawks captured their only NBA title in the 1957-58 season, a six-game win over the Boston Celtics.
LiAngelo Ball
signs with Detroit
LiAngelo Ball, the middle of the Ball brothers, signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Ball, 22, played one game last season with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA’s G-League before the league was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He was Chino Hills High’s leading scorer in all four of his seasons with the Huskies and played one exhibition game with UCLA before departing the school after a shoplifting incident during the Bruins’ trip to China.
Ball played with his younger brother in Lithuania and in the Junior Basketball Association. He was Finals MVP in the Junior Basketball Association championships.
The Pistons stated Wednesday that Ball will get a shot to compete for one of the team’s 15 roster spots for the 2020-21, but will likely play for the Motor City Cruise, which is the Pistons’ G-League team.
Ball was entered into the 2018 NBA Draft, but was not selected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.