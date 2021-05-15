Strickling Nature Park in Chino Hills was celebrated on National Arbor Day with the planting of 138 trees.
An additional 190 trees will be planted at an event in the future.
City staff reached out to the Chino Valley Young Marines for assistance because COVID did not allow the public to participate this year, said Sean O’Connor, maintenance and operations manager.
The planting took place May 1.
The Chino Hills City Council proclaimed April 30 as “Arbor Day in Chino Hills” to coincide with National Arbor Day.
Chino Hills, with more than 42,000 trees, has been recognized by the National Arbor Day Foundation as a “Tree City USA.”
As a result of seeking grant funding to remove dying trees, the city has received $500,000 to restore Strickling Nature Park and Hollow Run Nature Park on the south side of Bayberry Drive between Rolling Ridge and Peyton drives where plantings have already taken place, Mr. O’Connor said.
Many of the eucalyptus trees in the city’s four nature parks have declined and perished over the last 15 years due to vectors like the Tortoise Beetle and Red Gum Lerp, as well as years of drought conditions, he said.
The grant funding has been used to remove the dying trees, especially those at risk of falling near homes.
The leaning, brittle trees also presented a fire threat and danger to walkers.
Trees such as the California Live Oak, Black Walnut, and White Alder have been planted.
