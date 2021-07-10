The City of Chino held its first public hearing on redrawing district lines to reflect changes in the population over the last decade.
The city council on Tuesday was guided by Jeff Simonetti of National Demographics Corporation on how neighborhoods and communities of interest will be taken into consideration during the redistricting process.
Every 10 years, cities with by-district election systems must use new census data to redraw their lines.
Under the Fair Maps Act that took effect Jan. 1, 2020, four public hearings must be held to ensure community members have the opportunity to provide input on the drawing of the maps.
At least one hearing must be held before the maps are drawn, and at least two meetings must be held after the maps are drawn.
Only one member of the public provided input.
Chino resident Stubbie Bar suggested that District 1 should include Riverside Drive to the north, Benson Avenue to the east, Chino Avenue to the south, and Central Avenue to the west.
Mr. Barr said residents in this area have the same issues and the same demographics and socio-economic backgrounds.
Representatives
District 1 is represented by Councilman Christopher Flores.
Chino is divided into four districts. Voters elect a councilmember who live in their district.
The mayor is an elected position and a representative “at-large” which means residents in the entire city vote for the mayor.
District 2 is represented by Councilman Walt Pocock, District 3 is represented by Councilman Marc Lucio, and District 4 is represented by Councilwoman Karen Comstock.
Mr. Simonetti stated that “to get the conversation started” on neighborhoods and communities of interest, natural areas would include The Preserve, College Park, downtown Chino including the civic center and neighborhoods around city hall, and lower density residential/agricultural neighborhoods north of the 60 Freeway.
He said the College Park and Preserve areas will be the places experiencing the most growth.
A significant population increase has taken place in District 4.
In 2020, there was an estimated total population of 26,617 in District 4, compared to 17,406 in District 2.
He noted a higher number of the Latino voting age population in the southern and central portions of the city, and a higher number of the Asian voting age populations in District 3 and District 4.
Mr. Simonetti said the pandemic prevented the census numbers from coming out in April as they normally do, and final numbers won’t be released until late September or early October.
The final map must be approved by April 17, 2022 and will be used in the 2022 general municipal election.
Elections for Districts 2 and 3 will be held in November 2022.
Elections for the mayor and Districts 1 and 4 will take place in November 2024.
Mr. Simonetti encouraged the public to provide input on suggested neighborhoods and communities of interest by calling the city clerk’s office at (909) 334-3338 or email districts@cityofchino.org before Tuesday, Sept. 7 which will be the next public hearing.
A section has been established on the city’s website where redistricting information, including maps, will be located. Visit cityofchino.org/redistricting.
