Chino Relay for Life team’s Team Monster Misfits and Team Moose will host a Bingo in the Park fundraiser 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Sept. 26) at Heritage Park, 4250 Chino Ave., Chino. Games will start at 11:51 a.m. Cost is $10, which includes one bingo card, hot dog, chips and a drink. Extra bingo cards are $5. Raffle tickets will be sold. Attendees are asked to bring chairs. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Information: Lisa Brown at 702-2857, mon stermisfitsR4L@gmail.com, Brenda Sohm at 615-8773 or bear2754@msn.com

