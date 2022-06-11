Twenty-eight people were arrested this week and 112 suspected stolen catalytic converters were seized during a Chino Hills Police and Department of Motor Vehicles investigation, Chino Hills Sgt. Ian Golditch said Thursday.
Arrests were made in Chino, Chino Hills, Upland, Ontario, Fontana, the San Bernardino County west end area and the county area in Fontana.
“Most stolen catalytic converters are purchased by automotive repair shops and recycling facilities,” Sgt. Golditch said.
Investigators inspected 64 businesses, which led to the seizure of the 112 catalytic converter.
Four citations were issued for environmental violations, Sgt. Golditch said.
