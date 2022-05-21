The Steve McQueen Car Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at Boys Republic in Chino Hills. General admission cost is $10, with children 12 and under free. Cost to enter the show is $65 through Sunday, May 22 and $75 the day of the show. Motorcycle registration cost is $45 through May 22 and $55 the day of the show.
Register online at stevemcqueencarshow.com or call Boys Republic at (909) 628-1217.
