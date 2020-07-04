Chino Valley Unified parents and guardians using the online Aeries Student Information website are being asked to change their passwords after an incident involving an unauthorized person attempting to exploit a vulnerability in the software the school district uses to store information.
“All potentially affected families have been notified by CVUSD Risk Management with a detailed letter mail to their home addresses,” a school district news release dated June 26 stated. “If you have not already received a letter from Risk Management, this means your data was not affected.” School district spokeswoman Imee Perius said Thursday that Aeries notified the district in early May.
"The district then consulted with our insurance carrier, cyber-security specialists and legal counsel on proceeding with parent notifications in this type of situation," she said.
Parents and guardians whose accounts may have been compromised were notified by mail last month.
The security breach would have allowed the hacker to student and parent information, including the student’s and parent’s names, home addresses, phone number and email address.
The person could have also had access to the “hashed password,” a form of rendering the actual password indecipherable to third parties for the online grade system, the district stated. “Because the information stored in the Aeries database is limited, there was no access to any sensitive information such as social security numbers, credit card numbers, financial account information, or other information directly impacting your credit rating,” the news release stated.
Parents and guardians of Chino Valley students are advised to change their Aeries password every 120 days.
Aeries Student Information Systems, based in Orange, said it became aware of unauthorized attempts to its data in November 2019.
“We immediately began an investigation into whether these attempts had been successful and, if so, how they had been accomplished, what impact, if any, they may have had on data, and what steps we could take to thwart future authorized access to data,” the company said in a news release.
“At this time, an internal investigation did not reveal any compromise of the Aeries system or data.”
The company placed security patches on its system in December. An investigation by Aeries showed 166 databases may have been accessed on Nov. 4, 2019.
Passwords should be at least eight to 16 characters, have a special character such as a question mark or exclamation point, and have upper and lower case letters and numbers.
Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Log In
