Two 27-year-old men were jailed Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of possessing stolen property, controlled substances and burglary tools after Chino Hills Police received notification from an Automated License Plate Reader about a stolen car.
Deputies began checking for the car area after a 2:07 p.m. notification from the reader at Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive. and saw the vehicle on Chino Avenue, near Chino Hills Parkway.
The driver continued onto Phillips Ranch Road and entered the eastbound 60 Freeway before exiting at Reservoir Street in Pomona.
Chino Hills police stopped the vehicle on East County Road and Notre Dame Avenue, conducting a felony traffic stop and arresting two men who were inside the vehicle, police said.
David Leyva of Pomona, and Manuel Burgos of Los Angeles were booked into the West Valley Detention Center.
Bail was set at $75,000. Jail records show Mr. Burgos has since been released.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
