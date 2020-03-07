Tickets for the Chino Valley Fire Foundation’s Saint Paddy’s Fest, scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. today (March 7) at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, are available online.
Participants ages 21 and over will receive unlimited beer tastings from more than 50 local independent breweries, take part in games and raffles and purchase food from several food trucks in attendance.
The Chino Valley Fire District and Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department Pipes and Drums will perform as will The Young Dubliners, organizers said.
The Shoppes at Chino Hills is located at 13920 City Center Drive, on the southeast corner of Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue, west of the 71 Freeway.
Cost is $55, plus a $2 service fee. VIP admission tickets are $120, plus a $2 service fee.
With VIP entry, ticket holders can enter the event an hour early and visit the private backstage seating area.
Designated driver admission tickets are $20, which gives the ticket holder access to the event, live performances and access to food, water and other nonalcoholic beverages, organizers said.
Proceeds will benefit the Chino Valley Fire Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting life, safety and welfare of the public through educational programs, direct assistance and financial support of charitable organizations, victims or tragic events and injured firefighters.
“Anyone who does not have a government issued, photo identification will not be allowed to enter the event,” organizers said on their website.
No one under age 21 will be admitted.
Participants will be asked to park in the southeast overflow parking area off Boys Republic Drive or the mall’s parking structure.
Tickets are available at https://chinovalleyfirefoundation.ticketspice.com/saint-paddys-festival-2020.
