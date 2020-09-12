To address the loss of about 50 percent of polling places due to the pandemic, the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters will keep polling places open for four days — Saturday, Oct. 31 through Tuesday, Nov. 3.
In addition, 70 exterior locations are being set up in the county for residents who do not wish to vote by mail, including three mail ballot drop boxes in Chino and one in Chino Hills, according to the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters Office.
Gov. Newsom issued an executive order in May requiring election officials to send vote-by-mail ballots to every voter who is registered to vote in the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election, whether they request them or not, due to the pandemic.
Four drop boxes
Residents who don’t want to mail their ballots may drop them off at four exterior drop box locations starting Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The proposed locations in Chino are the Chino Airport on Merrill Avenue, the Chino Police Department on Guardian Way, and Chino City Hall on Central Ave.
In Chino Hills the location is the James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library.
The county is responding to a series of executive orders and bills established by the state to ensure that Californians who would rather place their ballots in exterior drop box locations than mail them have the opportunity to do so.
The polling places and 70 countywide drop box locations are listed on the county registrar website at sbcounty elections.com.
The public has until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 to submit comments.
Written public comments on the polling place locations ended Friday.
Polling places
Residents who wish to vote in person may go to their designated polling location beginning Oct. 31 and ending Election Day, Nov. 3. It is recommended they take their unused vote by mail ballot and give it to the staff at the polling location.
Chino
Cortez Elementary School on Carissa Ave., Baitul Hameed Mosque on Ramona Avenue, Chino Community Building on B Street, Don Lugo High on Pipeline Ave., Rhodes Elementary on Schaefer Avenue, Living Word Assembly on Telephone Avenue, Valley Christian Church on Norton Avenue, and Yanks Air Museum on Stearman Drive.
Chino Hills
Butterfield Ranch Elementary School on Mystic Canyon Road, Chaparral Elementary on Bird Farm Road, Chino Hills High on Pomona Rincon Road, Eagle Canyon Elementary on Eagle Canyon Drive, Glenmeade Elementary on Whirlaway Lane, Hidden Trails Elementary on Ridgeview Drive, McCoy Equestrian Center on Peyton Drive, Wickman Elementary on Pinehurst Drive, and Oak Ridge on Valle Vista Drive.
Written public comments on the drop box locations will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 18 by email at communica tions@rov.sbcounty.gov and by mail or in-person at 777 E. Rialto Avenue, San Bernardino, CA 92415.
For profiles of candidates in the congressional, senate and assembly districts, see Page B1.
